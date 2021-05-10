Fehervary was reassigned from AHL Hershey to Washington's taxi squad Monday.
Fehervary appeared in six NHL games last season but is yet to suit up for the Capitals in 2020-21. The team could give the 21-year-old blueliner a look in Tuesday's season finale against Boston if Washington opts to rest some of its regulars ahead of the playoffs.
More News
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Dropped down a level•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Added to taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Posted to taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Set for upcoming campaign•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Won't play Thursday•