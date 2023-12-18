Fehervary scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Hurricanes.
Fehervary got the Caps on the board midway through the second period, beating Pyotr Kochetkov with a wrister off a rush to tie the game 1-1 in an eventual 2-1 shootout win. It's Fehervary's first goal of the season and his third point in his last 11 contests. The 24-year-old blueliner now has five points, 51 hits and 40 blocked shots through 23 games this season.
