Fehervary scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Hurricanes.

Fehervary got the Caps on the board midway through the second period, beating Pyotr Kochetkov with a wrister off a rush to tie the game 1-1 in an eventual 2-1 shootout win. It's Fehervary's first goal of the season and his second point in his last 11 contests. The 24-year-old blueliner now has five points, 51 hits and 38 blocked shots through 23 games this season.