Fehervary scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Capitals' 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Fehervary opened the scoring in Tuesday's contest, scoring in the slot off a nice feed from Alex Ovechkin. He would also add an assist on Dylan Strome's goal in the second period. This performance gives Fehervary four points so far in the month of January and snaps a mini two-game pointless streak. On the season, Fehervary has four goals and nine points in 35 games.