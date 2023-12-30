Fehervary (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Fehervary will be replaced in the lineup by Ethan Bear (shoulder), who will make his Washington debut. The 24-year-old Fehervary was injured early in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders. He has provided five points, 30 shots on goal, 48 blocked shots and 62 hits over 28 games this season.