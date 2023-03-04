Fehervary (lower body) will not suit up versus San Jose on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Fehervary was injured Wednesday against the Ducks. He had scored earlier in the contest and had a goals and three points in his last four games. Fehervary has five goals, eight assists, 163 hits and 93 blocked shots in 51 games this season.
