Fehervary tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and two hits during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Fehervary has points in consecutive outings as well as four points over his last nine games. The 24-year-old is a reliable stay-at-home presence on the top defense pairing with John Carlson, but Fehervary has yet to establish himself as the kind of consistent point producer that is appealing to fantasy managers in most formats.