Fehervary posted a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Fehervary set up Tom Wilson's game-tying shortie in the third period, but the Capitals couldn't keep things level. the assist snapped a five-game point drought for Fehervary, who remains more of a defensive presence alongside John Carlson on the top pairing. Fehervary has 10 points (two shorthanded), 59 shots on net, 146 hits, 81 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in 52 contests.