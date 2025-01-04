Fehervary registered two assists while logging 18:50 of ice time during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
The defensive defenseman posted a rare two-point night and has managed a healthy four points over his last eight games. The 25-year-old is an invaluable defensive presence for the Capitals, but those in standard formats will likely need more consistent offensive production from Fehervary to consider him fantasy relevant.
