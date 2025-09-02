Fehervary (knee) was a full participant in Monday's informal skate, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Fehervary was already expected to be ready for the start of training camp, so his presence at offseason workouts certainly seems to clear the way for him to be ready to go this year. In 81 regular-season games last year, the 25-year-old blueliner set new personal bests in goals (five) and assists (20), reaching the 20-point threshold for the first time in his five-year NHL career.