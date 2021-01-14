Fehervary has been assigned to Washington's taxi squad.
Fehervary seemed poised for a spot on the roster until Washington signed Zdeno Chara and Trevor van Riemsdyk in the offseason. The 21-year-old has the potential to be a dependable shutdown defenseman in the future but his fantasy relevance is strictly confined to dynasty formats in the short term.
