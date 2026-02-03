Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Pots goal in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fehervary scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Fehervary tied the game at 1-1 with his goal at 5:29 of the second period. The 26-year-old defenseman missed Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes as he became a father, and he capitalized on the newfound dad strength to snap a 20-game goal drought. For the season, he has produced four goals, 20 points, 59 shots on net, 64 hits, 117 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 56 appearances in a shutdown role.
