Fehervary tallied a goal and added three hits and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Fehervary lit the lamp for the first time since Jan. 2 and notched only his second point in the last 11 games. The 24-year-old is a valuable stay-at-home defender for the Capitals, but his lack of offensive production and ghastly minus-12 rating keeps him from being much of a commodity in most fantasy formats.