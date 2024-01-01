Fehervary (upper body) practiced on the top pairing with John Carlson during Monday's practice, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Fehervary appears to be nearing a return after missing Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators. The 24-year-old is a reliable stay-at-home defender in Washington's top four, but with only three points in his last 16 games, Fehervary isn't much of a fantasy asset in standard formats.