Fehervary (upper body) took part in Wednesday's practice sporting a regular jersey but won't be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Fehervary will be sidelined for his 12th straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. In 26 outings this year, the 23-year-old defenseman has registered just four points despite averaging 20:05 of ice time. Without an offensive upside, Fehervary shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value, at best.