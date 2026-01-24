Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Provides pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fehervary logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Fehervary has earned seven assists over 12 outings in January, making this his most productive month of the campaign. That also gives him some appeal as a physical defenseman in certain fantasy formats. For the season, the 26-year-old has three goals, 19 points, 56 shots on net, 60 hits, 104 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 52 appearances.
