Fehervary picked up two assists in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

He helped set up tallies by Alex Ovechkin in the second period and John Carlson in the third. It was only Fehervary's second multi-point performance of the season, with the last coming Oct. 17 against the Wild. On the season, the 26-year-old blueliner has three goals and 14 points in 43 contests with 86 blocked shots, 51 hits, 50 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-12 rating.