Fehervary notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Fehervary has earned five points over nine games in March, including a helper in each of his last two outings. That surge on offense has helped the 25-year-old defenseman secure the first 20-point campaign of his career. He's up to four goals, 16 assists, 64 shots on net, 119 hits, 136 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 68 appearances in a stay-at-home role in the Capitals' bottom four.