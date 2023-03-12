Fehervary (lower body) will play Saturday versus the Islanders, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Fehervary missed three games with the injury, but he'll be back in his usual top-four role Saturday. The defenseman has 13 points through 51 outings this season, so he's unlikely to be in the mix for most fantasy managers.
More News
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Won't return Thursday•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Game-time decision•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Skates in regular jersey•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Still wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Not playing Saturday•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Departs Wednesday's contest•