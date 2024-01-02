Fehervary (upper body) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Penguins, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Fehervary will return to action following a one-game absence. He is projected to play alongside John Carlson on the top pairing. Fehervary has compiled five points, 30 shots on goal, 48 blocked shots and 62 hits over 28 games this season. He will replace Trevor van Riemsdyk in the lineup Tuesday.