Fehervary was added to the Phase 3 training camp roster on Sunday.

Despite managing just one assist and six games with the Capitals in 2019-20, Fehervary's speed and poise made a positive impression on the coaching staff so his return for Washington's postseason run is not surprising. The 20-year-old has all the tools to secure a shutdown role in the NHL if his development continues to track and he could get some postseason experience in the next few weeks.