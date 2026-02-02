Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Rejoins team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fehervary (personal) was on the ice ahead of Monday's clash with the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Fehervary should be back in the lineup to face New York after missing out versus Carolina on Saturday. With the blueliner back in action, Declan Chisholm will likely be dropped from the lineup, though Dylan McIlrath could also be in danger of being a healthy scratch.
