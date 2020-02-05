Play

Fehervary was shipped back to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Fehervary played in Tuesday's clash with the Kings, in which he registered four hits, two blocks and one shot while logging 19:55 of ice time. The Caps have been going with just six blueliners on the 23-man roster this year, but could bring Fehervary back up sooner rather than later.

