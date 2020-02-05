Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Returned to minors
Fehervary was shipped back to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Fehervary played in Tuesday's clash with the Kings, in which he registered four hits, two blocks and one shot while logging 19:55 of ice time. The Caps have been going with just six blueliners on the 23-man roster this year, but could bring Fehervary back up sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.