Fehervary scored his first career playoff goal in Sunday's 4-1 Game 1 loss to the Rangers.

Fehervary has quietly become a significant part of the Caps' blueline, playing more than 27 minutes in two of the team's final three regular season games. However, he's simply not a significant offensive factor. He scored just three goals and 16 points in 66 games this season, and Sunday's goal was his first-ever playoff point through nine contests across three seasons.