Fehervary scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fehervary's game-winning goal was certainly a unique one. Dylan Strome's shot was deflected into the air, off the helmet of a leaping Fehervary, and past Elvis Merzlikins to give Washington a 3-2 lead in the second period. Fehervary now has a goal and an assist in three games since returning from a 12-game IR stint with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old blueliner won't offer much offensive production (three goals and three assists in 29 games) but he does provide some physicality with 92 hits and 46 blocked shots on the season.