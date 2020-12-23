General manager Todd MacLellan told reporters the team had no injury concerns heading into training camp, per JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington, indicating Fehervary would be ready to go com Jan. 3.

Fehervary missed the final two postseason games for the Caps this year with an undisclosed injury but appears no worse for the wear. In just six regular-season contests, the 21-year-old forward generated one assist, seven shots and 14 hits while averaging 15:59 of ice time. With Michal Kempny (Achilles) expected to be out until early-April, Fehervary figures to compete with Joans Siegenthaler and Nick Jensen for a spot in the lineup.