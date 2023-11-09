Fehervary provided a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Fehervary entered the contest in pursuit of his first point of the season. He managed to chip the puck away from the defensive zone on the penalty kill in this one, creating a breakaway for allied forwards Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael, who ended up with the second-period tally. The Capitals aren't relying on Fehervary for man-advantage contributions, but the defenseman is on the top pair, and he remains a key shutdown presence.