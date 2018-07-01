Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Signs entry-level contact
Fehervary signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Washington on Friday.
Fehervary -- who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft -- will stick with his Swedish league team (HV71 Jonkoping) for the upcoming campaign, which means he likely won't come over to North America until the 2019-20 season at the earliest. The 18-year-old is not known for his offensive contributions, so his fantasy impact even once he does make the move will be minimal.
