Fehervary (lower body) ditched the non-contact sweater at practice Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Being cleared for contact would appear to open the door for Fehervary to return to the lineup against the Devils on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially confirmed back in the lineup as yet. If he does play Thursday, the defenseman would likely team up with Alexander Alexeyev in a second-pairing role.
