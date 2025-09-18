Fehervary was skating in a non-contact jersey Thursday for precautionary reasons, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Fehervary suffered a knee injury late in the 2024-25 regular season and was unavailable for the playoffs. However, he resumed skating during the offseason and was expected to be ready for training camp. It's not yet clear whether Thursday's limitations were related to his knee issue, but it certainly seems possible that he'll be deemed healthy in time for Opening Night.