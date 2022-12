Fehervary (upper body) was on the ice prior to Thursday's morning skate, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Fehervary has missed the last five games with the injury so his presence on the ice is an encouraging sign. The Capitals returned Lucas Johansen to the minors on Wednesday, but it's not clear if this move was in advance of a return for Fehervary or Alexander Alexeyev (upper body), so check back for further updates.