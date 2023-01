Fehervary logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Fehervary has picked up five points through 11 outings in January, accounting for exactly half of his 10 points in 38 contests overall. The 23-year-old defenseman has added 51 shots on net, 124 hits, 66 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. His physical play can help in some fantasy formats, but he's not someone managers should rely on for offense.