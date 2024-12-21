Fehervary recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Fehervary ended a six-game slump when he helped out on a Connor McMichael tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Fehervary doesn't offer a lot of scoring upside, but he's been a fixture on the blue line this season for his defensive play. The Slovak defenseman has seven helpers, 28 shots on net, 63 hits, 70 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 32 appearances this season.