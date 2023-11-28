Fehervary notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Fehervary missed five games with a lower-body injury and was eased back into action with 15:08 of ice time Monday. He helped out on Evgeny Kuznetsov's second-period tally, which tied the game at 1-1. Fehervary is up to three helpers, 18 shots on net, 31 hits, 21 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests overall. He'll likely see his workload increase gradually as he gets back up to speed.