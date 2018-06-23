Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Steady rearguard newest member of Caps
Fehervary was drafted 46th overall by the Capitals at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
While there is a definite limit regarding Fehervary's offensive abilities, he brings plenty of other skills to the table. He's a very hard worker, a decent enough skater, and makes a good first pass. Fehervary has also represented his native Slovakia in numerous international tournaments. Expecting Fehervary to fill a top-four role on an NHL club is probably a stretch, but he should eventually develop into a serviceable fifth or sixth option on the depth chart. He figures to give Washington many years of solid, unheralded service. Fehervary is set to play this season for HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League.
