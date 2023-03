Fehervary (lower body) hasn't been cleared for contact in the lead-up to Monday's matchup with Los Angeles, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Fehervary will be shelved for his second straight game due to his lower-body problem, having garnered one goal, two assists and eight shots in his last four contests. Alexander Alexeyev and Vincent Iorio will make up the bottom pairing against the Kings with Fehervary and Nick Jensen (upper body) on the shelf.