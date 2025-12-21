Fehervary scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Fehervary brought the Capitals within two goals in the third period, but the comeback effort stalled out. This was his third goal of the campaign, and he's earned three points over nine outings in December. For the season, the defenseman is at 11 points, 39 shots on net, 42 hits, 62 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 35 appearances as a shutdown specialist in a top-four role.