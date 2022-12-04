Fehervary (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Flames.
Fehervary was injured on a Milan Lucic hit in the second period, and the Capitals' defenseman appeared to be favoring his arm as he went to the locker room. More information on Fehervary's status should be available prior to Monday's game in Edmonton.
