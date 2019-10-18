Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Summoned from minors
Fehervary has been recalled from AHL Hershey.
Fehervary's return is due to the uncertainty surrounding Jonas Siegenthaler's health following his exit during the second period of Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs. The 20-year-old had no points in three games during a three-game stint in the big leagues to start the season.
