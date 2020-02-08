Washington recalled Fehervary from AHL Hershey on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Fehervary has been a fantastic shutdown defenseman for Hershey this season, notching four goals and 14 points while posting a plus-12 rating in 45 AHL appearances. The 20-year-old Slovakian is expected to draw into the big club's lineup immediately Saturday against the Flyers.