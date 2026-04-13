Fehervary recorded two assists and served four PIM in Sunday's 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Fehervary picked up a secondary helper on each of Connor McMichael's goals late in the third period. With the multi-apple outing, Fehervary is up to 22 assists, 27 points, 72 shots on net, 110 hits and 174 blocked shots through 80 games this season. He's heating up offensively with five points over his last four games, and has managed to maintain his category-coverage stats during that span. He sits just two blocked shots shy of cracking the league's top five defensemen in that category, giving him a chance to do so in Washington's final game of the regular season Tuesday. He holds decent streaming value in deep fantasy leagues that track category-coverage numbers.