Fehervary suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against Montreal and will miss the remainder of the contest.
Fehervary entered Saturday's action with two goals, 12 points, 107 hits and 71 blocks in 46 appearances this season. If he misses Tuesday's game against New Jersey, then Alexander Alexeyev might draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 20.
