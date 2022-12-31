Fehervary (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, according to the NHL media site.
Fehervary is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday against Montreal following a 12-game absence. He was paired with Matt Irwin during Friday's practice and the Capitals returned Lucas Johansen to AHL Hershey. Fehervary has picked up four points, 36 shots on goal, 39 blocks and 83 hits in 26 contests this campaign.
