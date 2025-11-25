Fehervary scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fehervary has a goal and an assist over his last two outings after an eight-game slump. The 26-year-old defenseman tacked on the Capitals' fifth goal -- and fourth from a blueliner -- in this contest. Fehervary is up to eight points, 28 shots on net, 30 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 23 appearances. He's on pace to surpass his career high of 25 points from the 2024-25 regular season, though he'll need to stay healthy to do so after he logged a career-high 81 games last year.