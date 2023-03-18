Fehervary provided a goal in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Friday.
Fehervary scored early in the third period to reduce the Blues' lead to 4-1. He has six goals and 14 points in 55 outings this season. Fehervary was held off the scoresheet in his previous three appearances.
