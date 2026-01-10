Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Two more helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fehervary notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Fehervary has earned a pair of two-assist games over his last three outings. Those efforts account for two of his three multi-point games this season. The stalwart blueliner is up to three goals, 13 helpers, 51 shots on net, 54 hits, 91 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 45 appearances. Fehervary had a career-best 25 points in 81 regular-season contests last year, but he's on pace to top that mark in 2025-26.
