Fehervary (undisclosed) will not be in action against the Islanders for Game 5 on Thursday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Fehervary will miss his second straight contest due to his undisclosed problem. Even if healthy, there is no guarantee Fehervary would unseat Jonas Siegenthaler or Radko Gudas for a spot in the lineup. If the Slovakian does play again in the series, fantasy players should expect him to log significant ice time.
