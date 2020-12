Has was added to Team Czech Republic's World Junior Championship roster on Wednesday.

Has posted a goal and three points in five games during the 2019 World Junior Championship and is expected to be a key cog for the host Czechs once again when the tournament gets underway later in December. The 19-year-old has posted six assists in 21 games between North Bay and Guelph of the OHL thus far in the 2020-21 season.