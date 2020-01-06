Capitals' Martin Has: Headed to North America
Has is being loaned to OHL North Bay, J.D. Burke of TSN 1040 Radio reports.
Has had logged just five games for Tappara Tampere of the Finnish SM Liiga, but the jump should help him acclimate to the North American game and secure regular playing time. The 18-year-old defender recently represented the host Team Czech Republic in the World Junior Championships, posting a goal and three points in five games.
