Capitals' Martin Has: Selected by Caps

Has was drafted 153rd overall at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Capitals traded two seventh-round selections to move back into the fifth round to select the Czech defenseman. Has possesses a big frame (6-foot-4, 192 pounds) and good mobility, but with a glut of promising prospects already in the system, is not expected in the pro ranks anytime soon.

