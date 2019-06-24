Capitals' Martin Has: Selected by Caps
Has was drafted 153rd overall at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The Capitals traded two seventh-round selections to move back into the fifth round to select the Czech defenseman. Has possesses a big frame (6-foot-4, 192 pounds) and good mobility, but with a glut of promising prospects already in the system, is not expected in the pro ranks anytime soon.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...